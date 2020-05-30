Gov. Cuomo: Whether WNY is ready to move into Phase Two next week depends on data

(WIVB) – In his daily COVID-19 press briefing Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the number of coronavirus deaths across the state is the lowest it’s been since the pandemic started.

He added that Western New York, as well as the state’s Capital Region, will be finishing the 14 days of Phase One reopening next week.

Whether the regions will be able to move into Phase Two will be based on the numbers and data, Cuomo said.

“No one has dealt with this pandemic before,” Cuomo said. “On these decisions of reopening, I’m making sure we have the best science available… avoid the politics and emotion, and stay on the data.”

New York City, the state’s hardest-hit area, is planning to start reopening June 8.

NYC plans to reopen June 8th, Cuomo says. The state has developed a “surge & flex” system for hospitals. — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) May 30, 2020

The pandemic is showing inequalities in the healthcare system, Cuomo added, saying that we must address the inequality .

Why are black people dying from #COVID at higher rates than white people? Why are health outcomes worse in communities of color? Why did George Floyd die? Why does this happen again and again? It’s all related. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 30, 2020

The governor also spoke about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, pointing out the fact that the U.S. has seen similar situations happen many times.

“Yes the names change, but the color doesn’t.” – @NYGovCuomo commenting on what happened to George Floyd, saying we’ve seen this time and time again — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) May 30, 2020

How many times have we seen the same situation?



Yes, the names change, but the color doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/oWpyyorymo — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 30, 2020

Cuomo said that he is asking State Attorney General Letitia James to look into violent clashes that occurred Saturday night during protests in Brooklyn.

Last night we saw disturbing violent clashes amid protests in Brooklyn.



I am asking @NewYorkStateAG to review all actions and procedures that were taken.



The public deserves answers and accountability. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 30, 2020

He also said that he would sign a bill repealing Civil Rights law, Article 5 section 50A.

50A makes police’s, firefighters’, and correction officers’ personnel records confidential, and not subject to inspection or review without written consent.

Cuomo says he would sign a bill today to repeal Civil Rights law, Article 5 section 50A. — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) May 30, 2020

Cuomo called on protesters to avoid violence while demonstrating.

“Violence is not the answer- it’s never the answer,” Cuomo said. “It’s counterproductive- violence obscures the message.”

This nation’s history of discrimination and racism dates back hundreds of years. It is abhorrent, and I share the outrage at this fundamental injustice.



But violence obscures the righteousness of the message and the mission. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 30, 2020

Cuomo said he will sign into law on Saturday a bill giving death benefits to all frontline workers who died while working amid the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them modern day heroes.