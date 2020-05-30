Gov. Cuomo: Whether WNY is ready to move into Phase Two next week depends on data

(WIVB) – In his daily COVID-19 press briefing Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the number of coronavirus deaths across the state is the lowest it’s been since the pandemic started.
He added that Western New York, as well as the state’s Capital Region, will be finishing the 14 days of Phase One reopening next week.
Whether the regions will be able to move into Phase Two will be based on the numbers and data, Cuomo said.
“No one has dealt with this pandemic before,” Cuomo said. “On these decisions of reopening, I’m making sure we have the best science available… avoid the politics and emotion, and stay on the data.”
New York City, the state’s hardest-hit area, is planning to start reopening June 8.
The pandemic is showing inequalities in the healthcare system, Cuomo added, saying that we must address the inequality .
The governor also spoke about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, pointing out the fact that the U.S. has seen similar situations happen many times.
Cuomo said that he is asking State Attorney General Letitia James to look into violent clashes that occurred Saturday night during protests in Brooklyn.
He also said that he would sign a bill repealing Civil Rights law, Article 5 section 50A.
50A makes police’s, firefighters’, and correction officers’ personnel records confidential, and not subject to inspection or review without written consent.
Cuomo called on protesters to avoid violence while demonstrating.
“Violence is not the answer- it’s never the answer,” Cuomo said. “It’s counterproductive- violence obscures the message.”
Cuomo said he will sign into law on Saturday a bill giving death benefits to all frontline workers who died while working amid the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them modern day heroes.