Gov. Hochul says almost 85 percent of adult New York residents have had at least one COVID-19 shot

(WIVB) – Governor Kathy Hochul says New York State wants more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hochul says that nearly 85 percent of adult New Yorkers have at least one COVID-19 shot.

The governor says New York should be in good shape once 90 percent of eligible New Yorkers are vaccinated.

Hochul says there will be more pop-up clinics at schools for children as young as 12.

She’s also looking ahead to a deadline this week for workers at adult care facilities to have their shots.

“This is a good place to be right now, and we saw last time a dramatic increase as the days wound down,” Hochul said. “We’re already starting from a good place, up from 70 percent when I took office, Aug. 24, and we’re approaching the numbers we need to hit, so we’re seeing that those deadlines have a way of focusing the mind on doing the right thing. I appreciate everyone who’s doing that.”

Gov. Hochul says 92 percent of adult care facility staff have met the requirement ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

