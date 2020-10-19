Governor Andrew Cuomo details vaccine distribution plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo is detailing New York’s plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.

The first phase of people who can get a vaccine are health care workers who work with patients, long-term care facility workers, and long-term facility residents.



Top priority goes to those groups that live in areas with a high COVID-19 infection rate. Cuomo stressed the federal government still needs to help.



“States cannot do this on their own ok. Period. This is a massive undertaking this is a larger operational undertaking I would argue that anything we have done during covid to date.”



Cuomo says New York might need to administer up to 40-million dose.