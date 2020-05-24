Governor Cuomo announces sports leagues can begin training camp in New York State

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (17) is lifted up by guard Jon Feliciano (76) after Allen ran the ball for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(WIVB)- During his Sunday COVID-19 briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps in the state.

Starting today, NY professional sports leagues can begin spring training.

On Tuesday, veterinarians can reopen statewide. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 24, 2020

Cuomo says the state will work with sports leagues to ensure they can begin training camps as soon as possible.

” We want people to be able to watch sports to the extent people are still staying home. It gives people something to do. It’s a return to normalcy so we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible and we will work with them to make sure that can happen.”

Teams will be required to follow appropriate health protocols.

