1  of  3
Coronavirus
Hair salons to be included in Phase Two of reopening Some parts of NY are entering Phase One of reopening. Here’s what you need to know. Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Governor Cuomo: Western New York close to reopening

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)- Western New York is now meeting six out of the seven metrics to begin the first phase of reopening Governor Cuomo announced Sunday.

Cuomo stressed that more contact tracers are needed and the state will work with regional heads to get more personnel. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the names of 291 employees have been provided to New York State to be trained as contact tracers.

Lt.Governor Kathy Hochul also tweeted about the improvement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss