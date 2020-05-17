Governor Cuomo: Western New York close to reopening

(WIVB)- Western New York is now meeting six out of the seven metrics to begin the first phase of reopening Governor Cuomo announced Sunday.

Cuomo stressed that more contact tracers are needed and the state will work with regional heads to get more personnel. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the names of 291 employees have been provided to New York State to be trained as contact tracers.

Per the 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents we would need 276 contact tracers for Erie County. So our 291 identified employees is greater than our allotment, but if we have to do more to meet all of WNY’s counties requirements we will. I guarantee it. 2/2 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 17, 2020

Lt.Governor Kathy Hochul also tweeted about the improvement.