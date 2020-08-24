Gym owners voice concerns over reopening guidelines

NIAGARA COUNTY (WIVB)–As many gyms are getting creative with their workouts, some gym owners in Niagara County are still trying to work out the details of reopening.



Governor Cuomo gave gyms the ok to reopen this week at 33 percent capacity and masks must be worn. But Tara Scaringi. Who owns Be Moved Fitness on Niagara Falls Boulevard says she still has concerns.



“I expected them to say masks but for someone to wear a mask while working out, I’m also a physician’s assistant, so for someone to wear a mask while working out, especially spin class, hit class, a 94-degree power yoga class sweating into a mask that becomes a petri dish anyway, that’s just not realistic .”



Cuomo says how gyms can reopen is up to local officials. Niagara County lawmakers say gyms can open Monday as long as they have a safety plan, meet the state guidelines and are inspected.



Owners are asked to schedule an inspection by calling the department of health.

“I talked again to another studio owner this morning in Lewiston not far from us and she has a number that she contacted but they basically told her we’re not really sure what’s going on, we’ll write down your name and number and we’ll give you a call,” Scaringi said.

Another concern is the special filters gym owners are now required to have.



“When I called our heating and cooling company that we use they said they don’t even carry these filters because they’re so dense, it makes the furnace work harder which could actually cause more costs because if it damages the furnace we’re in trouble, “Scaringi said.”The news was great to be able to hear something but also a let down to know well our hands are still tied.”

Shannon Smith is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.