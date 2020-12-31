Gyms thriving after reopening in orange zone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Earlier this month, Governor Andrew Cuomo, allowed gyms and fitness centers in orange zones to reopen after new data showed the risk of coming into contact with the coronavirus at these establishments has been low.

“We did put up plexiglass in our cardio area, because we just want people to feel extra safe. They do still have to wear their mask while they’re on there. But they also have a nice shield between them. We also have it in our weight area,” said Angela Jones, co-owner of Synergy Gym.

Gyms now have a new requirement of maintaining 25 percent capacity. It’s a task that the folks at Synergy say they’ve been doing well with.

“It’s manageable for us, we’re a smaller gym so it’s definitely manageable for us, it’s not that difficult. So, what’s good is we do a lot of personal training so we don’t get too busy. We get constant flow so we haven’t really had to say “you can’t come in yet.” so that’s good.”

When it comes to salons and barbershops, the state has allowed them to operate in an orange zone only if the employees who perform the services are tested for covid every week.

“Luckily for us, we’ve been able to do the rapid testing. We’re going to kind of just keep playing it by ear, and as long as we can swing that, we’ll keep doing that. If not, we’ll probably go to one of the testing sites. But I’m hearing that it takes to four to five days to get results. so I think that’s the part that’s not really adding up is the rapid testing. we’re getting instant results and we’re confident in coming to work every day,” said salon owner Jordan Pursel.