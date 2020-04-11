Hair dye is the next ‘panic buying’ item

FILE – In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, people stand in an aisle of empty shelves in a supermarket in London, amid panic-buying due to the coronavirus outbreak. A pandemic forcing everyone to stay home could be the perfect moment for online grocery services. In practice, they’ve been struggling to keep up with a surge in orders, highlighting their limited ability to respond to an unprecedented onslaught of demand. After panic buying left store shelves stripped of staples like pasta, canned goods and toilet paper, many shoppers quickly found online grocery delivery slots almost impossible to come by, too. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

(CNN NewSource) – First it was hand soap, sanitizer and toilet paper.

Now after weeks of isolation, Walmart’s CEO says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye.

Doug McMillon told the “Today Show” on Friday, since hair salons aren’t open many people need hair cuts and coloring services.

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to research firm Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160 percent and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23 percent from the same period a year ago.