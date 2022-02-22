Happy Twosday: Couple gets married on 2/22/22, also their seventh anniversary

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — 2/22/2022 is a once-in-a-lifetime date, especially for one local couple who can now call it their wedding day.

“We knew today was gonna be our day.”

Madeline and Samuel Junkin went on their first date seven years ago on 2/22/2015.

“We met through mutual friends and we’ve had many adventures over the years,” Madeline said. “A lot of places we’ve gone, seen, and done,” said Samuel.

Those adventures include trips to Disney World and Tennessee, buying a house, and, in 2020, getting engaged.

They said even before Samuel proposed, they always knew they’d get married on 2/22/2022, which is also their seven year anniversary.

“It is the true twos-day of the year, only gonna happen once,” Madeline said.

“It’s just a lucky number for us,” Samuel said.

“2/22/15 was our first anniversary, it was our first date, so now it’s our seventh anniversary and couldn’t pick a better day.”

On top of that, Samuel races cars and the number on the side of his car has always been, you guessed it, two.

They said they’re grateful family and friends were able to make it on a weekday.

“It’s a little strange to have a wedding on a Tuesday.”

When they saw each other on their wedding day for the first time, there was no doubt it will be a day to remember.

“Puts butterflies in your stomach.”

“It’s one of those moments you dream about your entire life and to finally have it and do it, it’s a lot of fun,” Samuel said.

They were officially married at 4:30 p.m. on 2/22/2022 at the Timberlodge at Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron.

“Just to be able to celebrate the seven years that we’ve been together. It’s a celebration that I get to share with all my friends. Normally it’s just us on our anniversary but this year we get to share it with everybody today and that’s most exciting,” said Madeline.

“I’m just glad I got to see her she looks beautiful today can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” Samuel said.

Next up is their honeymoon in California, to cross another state off the map of all the places they’ve traveled to together.

They’re hoping 2/22/2022 is the luckiest day ever.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.