‘He was a giver of light’, funeral held for 11-year-old boy who died from flu

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Hamburg community came together to help lay 11- year- old Luca Callani to rest Saturday. The young boy died from the flu last week.

Dozens of people gathered in Hamburg to remember Luca Callani Saturday in a funeral service at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Loved ones shared Luca’s love for family.

“Luca shared his mom’s love of music and his dad’s love for the Beatles. His new sister was his sun, and he listened to here comes the sun with her each and every day of the three months they were blessed to share together.”

For Josh Haeick, it’s only fitting Luca’s sports family show their love for him.

“This boy was loved by so many people. The family is loved by so many people,” said Josh Haeick, Village of Hamburg recreation supervisor.

So with orange signs and orange gear, dozens of players and parents lined up along Route 5 to honor Luca and his family.

“To see all of these people come out it was just such a wonderful tribute. Not only to mourn the loss but also celebrate his life,” said Haeick.

Haeick says it’s not surprising that players from all over the Hamburg sports community showed up.

“Hamburg Hawks Hockey, he didn’t play hockey but they were here. So it just, it’s just so touching to see this community come together,” said Haeick.

He says Luca would light up a room, playing basketball with the Little Cagers league. Haeick says Luca’s father coaches in the league.

“Loved basketball, he was like a little encyclopedia of sports apparently,” said Haeick.

Haeick says as a father of young, active children, Luca’s death hits close to home.

“You personalize it, because it could happen to anyone,” said Haeick.

Although he says nothing can take away the pain Luca’s family and friends feel, he believes this support can give them hope that Luca’s light will forever shine.

“Luca will never ever be forgotten,” said Haeick.