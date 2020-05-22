Higgins ask U.S. and Canada to expand definition of “essential” border crossing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rep. Brian Higgins sent a letter Friday, asking the United States and Canada to expand the definition of “essential travel” to include three additional categories. Non-essential travel at the border between the two countries has been banned since March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the two countries extended the restriction to last through June 22nd.

In a letter to Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, Higgins asked that “essential travel” include the following:

travel to visit family

travel to manage business interests

travel to inspect, secure, or manage property

“It’s very important to the economies of Western New York and Southern Ontario, as well as life-quality,” Higgins told News 4. “There are a lot of opportunities within tourism to travel safely where you don’t endanger anybody else, nor do you endanger yourself.”

Currently, “essential” travel includes those traveling for work, school, medical purposes, or trade, among other things.

Spokespersons for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Public Safety Canada did not immediately return a request for comment.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of his work here.