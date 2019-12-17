‘I want to see Buffalo grow as I’m growing:’ Bills player holds toy drive for kids in hospital

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare for their big game against division rivals, the Patriots, one player is also hard at work making sure local kids in the hospital have a nice Christmas.

Right Tackle, Dion Dawkins, is asking for new toys, to go to kids at Oishei Children’s Hospital. Your donations can be dropped of at any of the seven BFLO Stores across WNY. If you donate, you’ll get 15% off your purchase.

“Buffalo has literally embraced me with humongous, open arms, so I’m just like, ‘I’m going to embrace them too,'” Dawkins said. “I’m going to continue to grow, and grow and stretch as far as I can, and I want to see Buffalo grow as I’m growing. It’s an amazing place.”

In November, Dawkins also threw a ‘Shnow Gala,’ in which proceeds went to the organization, Rooted In Love.

And as for the Patriots on Saturday, Dawkins said he’s expecting another welcoming crowd at the airport after the game.