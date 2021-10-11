India Walton declares support for Peace Bridge Apartment tenants whose leases will not be renewed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton is speaking out in support of tenants at the Peace Bridge Apartments.

She says the new owners of the building have told tenants their leases will not be renewed, and that they will have to leave while work is done to the building.

Walton says many of the these tenants are elderly, veterans, or have disabilities.

“I am flabbergasted and I am disappointed that in 2021, after we survived almost two years of death and pain and anguish that we still have to beg for human decency and that we have to put people ahead of profits,” Walton said.



News 4 has reached out to the owners of the Peace Bridge Apartments for comment.

We’re waiting to hear back.