India Walton says City of Buffalo’s parks need more attention

(WIVB) – Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton says the city’s parks will receive more attention if she’s voted into office.

Families joined the Democratic nominee at Shoshone Park Tuesday afternoon.

Walton says the parks need more care than city leaders are providing, and she’s committed to making them better.

“The city of buffalo is not maintaining our parks appropriately. We have the infrastructure that currently exists to have a wonderful and robust park system, and luckily for parents like me, who has a son who played baseball here at Shoshone, we have folks like those behind us who came in with weed whacked, cut grass, cleaned our batting cages and kept the facilities well-upkept enough to be of use to our children,” Walton said.

In his most recent capital budget, released last fall, incumbent mayor Byron Brown announced about $10 million dollars for parks, and cultural and recreational facilities combined.