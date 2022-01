(WIVB) – The Irish Classical Theatre Company has postponed the opening of Waiting for Godot to Jan. 21, due to circumstances related to COVID-19.

People who purchased tickets to the performances originally scheduled for Jan. 14 to 16 or Jan. 19 to 20 will be contacted by the theater’s box office to exchange their tickets for another performance or to receive a refund.

You can call 716.853.4282 or email boxoffice@irishclassical.com with any questions.