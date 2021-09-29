Is this your locket? It was found in an Orchard Park parking lot

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Do you recognize this locket?





It was found in the parking lot of Orthodontists Associates’ Orchard Park office (6590 East Quaker Road) more than a year ago, Orthodontists Associates employee Renee Kaznowski said.

“I know someone cherished that locket and would love to have back,” she writes.

If you recognize the locket, email Kaley Lynch at kaley.lynch@wivb.com.