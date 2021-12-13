Jamestown Police looking for missing 14-year-old

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.
Lukas Davis is described as 5’6″, 150 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen on Sunday around noon wearing a dark blue Champion hoodie, blue jeans, and Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lukas is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7536.
