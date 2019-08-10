Jamestown woman was last seen alive 15 years ago

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On August 10th, 2004, a Jamestown woman was last seen alive. The Chautauqua County District Attorney says they are still searching for evidence in the case of Yolanda Bindics.

On a Tuesday night, Bindics told her brother, who was watching her daughters, that she was picking up milk on her way home from work. She never returned.

More than two years later, Bindics’ body was found.

No arrests have been made in her killing. Her family continues to have hope that someone will come forward.

“I think the biggest reason no one has come forward is that they’re afraid to come forward,” said John Bindics, Yolanda’s brother. “I would just ask that somebody please have the courage, ’cause somebody out there knows something and we just really need them to be brave and come forward.”

“Even if it’s something little that you might help but you’re not sure, come forward with it because any little bit will help us and we need it,” said April Bindics, Yolanda’s sister-in-law.

There had previously been a $20,000 reward for anyone with information which led to an arrest in this case. While that’s no longer in place, Bindics’s family said they’ve discussed putting together their own reward if someone were to come forward.

Until that happens, the family says all they can do is have hope.