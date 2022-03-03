CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The director of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport says the JetBlue flight which was delayed Wednesday morning after the pilot was deemed not fit to fly was “probably 5-10 minutes” from pushing back and taxiing. That’s when law enforcement boarded the plane parked at Gate 7 and asked him to leave the cockpit. He then took a Breathalyzer and blew a .17%, the police records show.

“The plane had fully loaded all the passengers,” explained Bill Vanecek, the Director of Aviation for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which operates the airport. “The flight attendants are going up and down the aisles making sure everything is put away. The TSA folks and the federal security director went onto the plane itself and he was basically getting in the pilot’s seat to fly.

“Was it close? Yes it was. It was very close.”

That pilot, identified by the NFTA as James Clifton, 52, drew the attention of a TSA agent and a NFTA Transit Police officer after seeming “off”, according to the police report. Clifton was later taken to the transit police station to be interviewed and released to JetBlue security, the NFTA said.

Vanecek credits multiple cooperating agencies for how they handled things.

Gate 7 at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

“(It was) really a coordinated event between TSA, the transit police, and even the JetBlue employees who noticed something was off as well,” he said.

Vanecek says he’s been told Clifton, who is from Orlando, Fla., has since left Buffalo. Without referring to him by name, JetBlue says he has been suspended pending the results of multiple ongoing investigations. One is being conducted by the company. Another is being conducted by the FAA.

Clifton is not facing any local charges, but NFTA officials said he may end up facing federal charges. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo had no comment.