John C. Garcia declares win in Erie County Sheriff election

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – There appears to be a new sheriff in town for Erie County.

John C. Garcia (Rep., BTB) is declaring himself the winner the race for Erie County Sheriff Tuesday night, with 46.5 percent of the vote as of 11:28 p.m. Tuesday.

NOW: John Garcia is declaring victory in the Erie County Sheriff’s race @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/yx6K9L04xO — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 3, 2021

Kimberly Beaty (Dem, JP) has 43.8 percent of the vote, and Ted DiNoto (Ind) has 6.19 percent.

Garcia is a retired Buffalo Police officer who served as the crisis management team commander. Beaty is the current public safety director at Canisius College and a former Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner.

DiNoto is an Amherst Police detective lieutenant.

Conservative Karen Healy-Case was on Tuesday’s ballot, but was no longer campaigning and instead backed Beaty.

At a recent candidate’s forum, Garcia said he is focused on improving conditions and safety in holding centers– training officers to handle mental health situations, stopping the surge in violence, and expanding the professional standards division.

Garcia says he is the first Hispanic person to hold the office of Erie County Sheriff.

The election decided who follows Sheriff Tim Howard, who held the position for 16 years.