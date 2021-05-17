Josh Allen to throw pizza party for class

BROCTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has won a “pizza” Buffalo’s heart over the last few years. And now, he’s making one sixth grade class very happy, thanks to a few clicks on social media.

Meet Taylor Chwalinski. She’s been teaching her ELA students about social media and how to use it. She decided to show the sixth graders how it works, and unexpectedly went viral.

She told the students, as part of the experiment, that if Allen reacted to the post, she’d throw them a pizza party.

Well, Josh delivered in more ways than one. He shared it and is taking care of the pizza!

“So Friday, our entire school is going to be decked out in Bills gear and we’re going to have Josh Allen buying us pizza,” Chwalinski says. “Buffalo Bills were kind enough to donate a fruit plate and I am buying us a Josh Allen birthday cake. So, we’re just going to have a good time and celebrate the end of the year, and celebrate Bills and Josh Allen.”

The party will be on Josh’s birthday — May 21. Chwalinski says it’s a light at the end of the tunnel after a difficult year for her students.