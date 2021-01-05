Kaleida Health working to distribute coronavirus vaccines

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“I think overall, far from perfect but I think it’s headed in the right direction.”



Kaleida Health Chief of Staff, Michael Hughes says by the end of this week, Kaleida will have administered close to 7,000 vaccines. He says it takes time working through the logistics of who’s allowed to get it, who wants it, and how and when to administer each shot.

“For instance, yesterday we had vaccination number one going for a certain segment of our workforce but also the segment that was already vaccinated , yesterday was the first day they were getting their second shot . So, there’s just a lot of logistics to this and when you’re talking right counties , thousands and thousands of employees, it’s a logistics challenge. That said, we’re up for it and we continue to get better each day.”

Kaleida has 13,000 employees and right now not even half of them have been vaccinated. Kaleida was asked to share several hundred of their doses vaccinating firefighters.

By the end of the week , Kaleida will also be allowed to begin vaccinating home healthcare workers.

ECMC is currently 78% finished administering its first round of vaccines mostly on ECMC staff and EMS workers.

Monday and Tuesday, the Erie County Health Department 1,500 vaccines at an undisclosed site to occupational therapists and other healthcare workers.While most local nursing homes have started vaccinations, some nursing homes are still waiting for the pharmacy to schedule their first vaccination visits.