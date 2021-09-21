Ken-Ton’s Edison Elementary will be closed Wednesday for repairs, Tuesday night’s open house canceled

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Edison Elementary School in the Ken-Ton School District will be closed Wednesday due to a repair to the air handling system.

Tuesday night’s planned Open House also won’t take place due to the repair.

It’s expected that the school will reopen on Thursday, and a district spokesperson said in an email that families will be updated as the work progresses.

“This repair is necessary in order to ensure optimal ventilation and air flow which is a major priority for the District,” the statement says.