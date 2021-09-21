Ken-Ton’s Edison Elementary will be closed Wednesday for repairs, Tuesday night’s open house canceled

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Edison Elementary School in the Ken-Ton School District will be closed Wednesday due to a repair to the air handling system.

Tuesday night’s planned Open House also won’t take place due to the repair.

It’s expected that the school will reopen on Thursday, and a district spokesperson said in an email that families will be updated as the work progresses.

“This repair is necessary in order to ensure optimal ventilation and air flow which is a major priority for the District,” the statement says.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2016. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now