Kicking off fall activities at Niagara County’s Becker Farms

GASPORT. N.Y. (WIVB) – Summer is officially over and now Western New York is turning over a new leaf as

people all across the state are getting ready for the fun things autumn has to offer.

News 4 checked in at Becker Farms in Niagara County to see how they’re getting into the fall spirit.

People kicked off the first weekend of fall by picking apples and pumpkins, going through corn mazes, and even tying the knot.

One of the owners at Becker Farms says there’s been smaller crowds this year compared to last season.

“The difference is that everyone seems a bit more relaxed, everybody is having a good time and the fear isn’t there I guess maybe,” said Melinda Vizcarra, co-owner of Becker Farms. “Everybody’s been really happy. We did keep some things from last year that worked well that forced us to change and the changes were good.”

Some new changes at the farm include admission fees during the weekend.

They say it helps prevent long wait times.