Lancaster family continues 55-year tradition of cheering on Bills at playoff game

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–As nearly seven-thousand people prepare to watch the team in person for the first time this season among those headed the playoff game is a Lancaster family who have been season ticket holders since the 60s.

Sandra Gandy and her son James Rutkowskisay say being a Buffalo Bills fan is just in their blood, and they can’t wait for next week’s playoff game.

The family’s love for the Buffalo Bills dates back about 55 years ago when Sandra says she went to the games with her parents. She even went to the two Super Bowls in the ’90s. Now, the tradition lives on with her and her son James. They say there’s no better way for them to spend a Sunday and are happy they secured those playoff tickets.

“We had the bid at 2:30, I was on there 2:29 making sure I could get on. I think I had the finale sale done at 2:35. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. It was such a relief. My phone was lagging for a little bit so I was worried it was going to out but thankfully it went through and we were good to go,” James said.

Sandy and James are expecting the nearly 7 thousand fans to be just as excited about getting to see the team play in person inside Bills Stadium, but say as crazy as fans want to be they believe they’ll all follow the safety protocols while attending the game.

Sarah Minkewicz is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

