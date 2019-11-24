Lancaster School District ousts local doctor for not allowing a female student to play on the boy’s wrestling team

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A doctor’s contract is terminated tonight after school officials say the doctor wouldn’t let a student on the wrestling team because she’s a girl.

During a special meeting Saturday, the Lancaster school board voted unanimously to end a contract with Lancaster-Depew Pediatrics.

Board President Patrick Uhteg says Dr. Michael Terranova who was contracted with the district prevented 12 year-old Trista Blasz from playing on the boy’s wrestling team.

Blasz has won multiple competitions, passed two physical tests and was reviewed by a three person panel. Despite all that, on Blasz’s physical form Terranova wrote, “Girls don’t play boys sports in Lancaster schools.”

Uhteg says the school board disagrees with Terranova and that this was unacceptable.

“While we can’t control, or reverse the decision, what we as a school district can do is to make sure those representing the students of Lancaster have their best interests in mind,” Uhteg said.

The school board says although this is a slight bump in the road for Trista’s wrestling career, it’s an oversight they plan to correct and make sure doesn’t happen again.

Uhteg says they will start a new process and a new panel and hope that the decision to have the student play on the boys team will pass some time this academic year.

He says the school board is following all the correct steps to terminate Terranova’s contract and they don’t anticipate any pushback.