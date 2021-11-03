Lane closures are scheduled starting Thursday for parts of Colvin Boulevard in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Pavement work will start on a portion of Colvin Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda Thursday morning. Lane closures will occur as a result.

Starting 9 a.m. Nov. 4, the left and center lanes on southbound Colvin Boulevard will be closed from I-290 to Young Street. The lanes will reopen to traffic at 3 p.m.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the southbound lanes on Colvin Boulevard at I-290 W on- and off- ramps will be closed until 6 a.m., Monday Nov. 8.

Drivers are asked to allow for extra travel time. The work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed if the weather is bad.

