Lasertron Re-Opens With New Cash Prize Battle Royale Tournament

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Laser tag may be what most people know the facility for, but for the average 3-D gamer, Lasertron in Amherst offers a wide variety of fun options for kids and adults. With miniature golf, extreme big wheel racing, two cyber-sport courts, and more, there’s plenty to engage in whether it’s a birthday party or a corporate team-building exercise.

There’s a one thousand dollar prize waiting at the end of their Battle Royale Tournament and anyone interested can sign up for it by visiting Lasertron’s website at lasertron.us.