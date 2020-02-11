Latest Elmwood Crossing project design approved at planning board meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A multi-million dollar project in the Elmwood Village moved another step forward tonight with approval from the Buffalo Planning Board, but there’s another hitch in the plans and it all centers on two vacant houses.

At their meeting Monday, the planning board voted to approve the latest Elmwood Crossing project design.

Developers are looking to transform the former Women and Children’s Hospital into a mixed-use site, but these plans don’t come without controversy.

In order to build townhomes along West Utica, developers must demolish two houses that some are now arguing are historic and should be preserved.

Developers say it’s been vacant for more than a decade, and based on their studies they are unable to keep it without having a major impact on project plans.

This leaves the developers waiting on the preservation board’s decision on whether they can move forward with demolition.

The preservation board will meet at the end of this month to decide whether 184 West Utica is a historic landmark.

Until then, Elmwood Crossing developers say their hands are tied with moving forward on this project.