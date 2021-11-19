“Letters to Santa” mailbox returns to Lockport’s Kenan Center this Saturday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking to send a letter to Santa?

The Kenan Center of Lockport will again host a “Letters to Santa” mailbox as part of their Kenan Christmas Village. Little ones can drop off their letter starting Saturday through Dec. 15. Letters submitted with a return address will receive a letter from Santa in return!

To celebrate the mailbox’s return, Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy Christmas Spectacular will be on site with a performance at 10:30 a.m., and there might be a surprise visit from a very jolly guest.

The Kenan Christmas Village will also feature the Kenan Arts Council Holiday Gift Show, which is celebrating 40 eyars this weekend.

There will be work by over 30 artisans to stop from at the Kenan Arena from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

