List of downtown road closures for New Year’s Eve ball drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several street closures are scheduled for downtown Buffalo starting Friday morning to prepare for the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

The closings are:

10:30 a.m. – Washington Street in front of the Electric Tower (between Genesee and East Huron streets) will close for stage setup,

11 a.m. – West Huron Street (between Pearl and Main streets) and E. Huron Street (between Main and Ellicott streets) will close.

2 p.m. – Chippewa Street (between Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street), Washington Street (between Mohawk and E Huron streets), Washington Street (between Genesee and Chippewa streets)

4 p.m. – Genesee Street (between E. Huron to Ellicott streets

All of the impacted streets will reopen by 2 a.m. on Saturday, except Chippewa Street between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street, which will be closed until 8 a.m.

Those planning on joining the festivities in person are encouraged to wear a mask and practice COVID-19 safety, although there is no mask mandate or vaccine requirement to attend.

“If you’re not feeling well, please stay home. If you’re not vaccinated, please consider staying home and

watching the Ball Drop,” Brown said.

Attendees are also asked to leave large bags or backpacks at home.



