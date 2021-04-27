Llamas are available for birthdays and more at Hemstreet Farm in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Mike Sheridan’s historic Helmstreet Llama Farm was built in the year 1825 and has no plans of going anywhere anytime soon. Located in East Aurora right next to Buffalo Creek, the 17-acre attraction is home to several llamas like Nina, Silver, Jack Daniels, and the award-winning Coropuna. All of them are the focal point of the farm’s llama hikes and events like birthday parties, bachelorette events, wedding venues, and more.

To go hiking with these beautiful creatures or to just visit the farm, visit their website at hemstreetllamas.com.