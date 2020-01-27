Local 9-year-old girl hands out warm clothing to homeless after second successful collection campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people in Buffalo will stay a little warmer this winter, thanks to a nine-year-old girl with a big heart.

News 4 told you about Nyla Moore’s ‘Warm Hugs for the Homeless’ campaign back in November. This was the second year in a row Nyla put together the collection event, to cloth the homeless. She started it in 2018, after she said she had a dream that her late mother appeared in.

“I was working a long time to get this together, and now it finally came,” she said.

Nyla ended up collecting 19 barrels of clothing this season. She handed out the items to lots of smiling faces at the Salvation Army’s Street Feed program last week.

“Her collection, ‘Warm Hugs for the Homeless’ are all gift of warmth items, so hats, gloves, socks, scarves,” Bryanna Gwitt said, the events and volunteer coordinator at the Salvation Army Buffalo. “We even got a few used jackets that were handed out and the people just really love them. I think socks is one of our most asked for items this time of year, because it is so cold out.”

After a humbling night, the 9-year-old said she felt good honoring her mother in this special way.

“Because I’m helping someone in need,” Nyla said.

Nyla does plan on continuing her ‘Warm Hugs for the Homeless’ campaign in years to come.