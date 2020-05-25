Local bike shop reacts to nationwide bike shortage

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s not exactly a full house at Bert’s Bikes and Fitness. Owner Jim Costello says there’s been a major demand for bikes in the last two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.



“No one could have ever forecasted. And then because of where the bikes are produced, there are some production delays. So as you can see normally there are around 2,000 bikes in this store, we’re kind of down to about 300,” Costello said.

With warmer weather, Costello says more people want to get outside. He says there’s a bike shortage among all types of bikes nationwide.

“It started with kids bikes, those were the first things because kids were home from school and then it morphed into every bike. So pretty much nationwide every bike under say 800 or a thousand dollars is sold out.”

Costello says not only are they getting more people coming in to buy a bike. He says more people are getting their bikes repaired.

“There’s a lot of people bringing bikes in that let’s say they haven’t even thought about in the last ten years, it’s been in their basements. So you know it gives them something to do, they can get out of the house.”

Costello says this shortage shouldn’t last for much longer. He says they should have more inventory in the next two to three weeks.

Shannon Smith is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.