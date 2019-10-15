Local church expanding its efforts to help single mothers in need

Saint Luke’s Mission of Mercy has been on a mission to help single family homes and today they’re one step closer to their goal of expanding Gospa Village. 

Gospa Village is a collection transitional homes for single mothers located on Buffalo’s east side. There are 6 homes and the mission just secured funding for a 7th home. 

They’ve also just completed the installation of a playground for the children who live in the homes.

The transitional program is unique, because a parenting mentor volunteers to live in the home with the single mother. The mentor helps the parent with life skills and parenting skills. 

