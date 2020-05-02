Local colleges plan for Fall Semester amid pandemic

(WIVB)–As local colleges are wrapping up Spring Semester online the question remains what’s the plan for the fall?



Just this week, Daemen College announced unless governor Cuomo bans it, the school will reopen for the fall semester, but with some major changes. The school’s president Gary Olson says there are several task forces coming up with specific plans now, but he says they will follow any health guidelines.

“Everybody will get a sort of welcome packet and it’ll include a mask. We’ll ask people to when they’re on campus, wear a mask. We’re looking at what kinds of things need to be done in redesigning spaces so that people are not packed together.”

Olson says there also won’t be as many students rooming together in the residence halls.

He says because Daemen has smaller classes, making adjustments may be a little easier.

That would include spacing students out in the classroom and even having some sessions online.

Although some of the curriculum can be done online, some of it has to be done in person



But not all colleges have made a decision yet.



Buffalo State sent a letter to students Friday saying it’s preparing for different scenarios, including one where there would be limited campus operations, and large lectures would continue to meet remotely. Buff State’s president says she’ll provide an update by June.



During these uncertain times, Olson says he hopes students aren’t discouraged.



“I just would hate that students would think about just giving up because we have this terrible situation of course in society but we’ll all get through this.”

