Local daycare worker spreads joy with photoshopped Easter bunny pictures

(WIVB)-With the coronavirus pandemic, Easter will be quite different this year. Emily Thrasher, who owns First Friends Daycare in Buffalo, came up with an idea to spread a little love in these uncertain times.



“I have a one-year-old daughter and I was thinking about how frustrating and sad I wasn’t going to have an Easter bunny picture with her so I thought other people might feel the same way,” Thrasher said.

She says she wanted to give parents something to smile about right now. She’s going to give them that precious Easter bunny picture, with a little help from technology.

” I told people to post a picture of their kids in their Easter outfits that they otherwise would’ve worn to go actually see the Easter bunny and then I would just photoshop them into whatever pic bunny picture that they wanted,”

Parents can choose which Easter bunny they want from three pictures posted to the First Friends’ Daycare Facebook page. Thrasher says the response has been overwhelming.

She says even some doctors are reaching out and expressing their gratitude.

“We’ve worked so many hours and we’ve never been able to go to the easter bunny and now we can have an easter bunny picture and thank you so much. And it’s just overwhelming that these people are working in hospitals on the front lines are thanking me for photoshopping, I was like oh my gosh thank you!!”

Thrasher says this is all for free, the only thing thrasher is asking for is a little support during this time.

“A page like or a post share or we’re having a rough time finding disposable gloves and stuff so if they can donate those or even just a small monetary donation so we can get these extra supplies that we normally don’t go through at this rate.”

Thrasher says there are about 250 pictures so far and counting and she intends to edit each and every one of the pictures posted to her Facebook page. Even if they’re posted a little after Easter next week.