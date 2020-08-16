Local group helps pair parents with child care companies

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Now that parents are getting their answers when it comes to what schools will be doing this fall, they’re left with another question. What should they do with their child on days when they’re not in school?



That’s where the Child Care Resource Network steps in. The group provides a free service, helping connect parents with childcare based on their specific needs.CEO Kimberly Suminski says this will become especially necessary with some schools doing hybrid, or in some cases, completely virtual learning.



“We’re working very closely to identify all of the childcare programs that are opened, are opening and making that connection with the parent that is looking for childcare. Some parents, until this time of covid, have never needed childcare before.”



Because of this, she says many parents are worried about the what-ifs.

“Some of the concerns and questions we’ve been hearing is ‘is there room for my child?”



But Suminski says this is something they will handle based on the family’s needs.



“When they give us a call, we’ll walk them through some of the questions that may help them identify exactly what kind of care they’re looking for, in what area and what to look for when they’re looking for childcare.”



