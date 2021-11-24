Local law firm plans to sue Erie County over mask mandates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A law firm known for challenging COVID-19 restrictions is going to sue Erie County over the face mask mandate.

Hogan Willig says it represents many local businesses in a new lawsuit.

Corey Hogan says gyms, restaurants, and hair salons contacted the firm after Poloncarz announced the new rule.

“The number one concern asked by our clients is why us? In other words, what evidence exists to allow them to impose this requirement on our industry and no one else,” Hogan said. “That is evidence we have been trying to get for a year now.”



Hogan Willig says fewer than two percent of COVID-19 cases can be traced back to restaurants.

The firm says fewer than one percent of cases happen in gyms and hair salons.