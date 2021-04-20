Local leaders react to the Chauvin guilty verdict in the death of George Floyd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The world watched with bated breath as the verdict came into a Minnesota courtroom Tuesday that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the murder of George Floyd.

Nearly one thousand miles from Minneapolis, Western New Yorkers reacted to the decision. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he’s hopeful this outcome will lead to change in ending systemic racism across this country as well as locally.

“This is an important verdict, a critical verdict that hopefully provides some measure of comfort to the grieving family of George Floyd and so many others that were so deeply affected by this. This is a start, but there’s a lot more work to do.”

Attorney Barry Covert says the outcome of this trial will likely lead to more accountability within police departments across the country.

“This really shows a very large shift in what we can expect future juries can find in relation to cases where police officers clearly went beyond their training in how they handle their interactions with civilians.”

Below is a full statement from Mayor Brown as well as reaction from other New York leaders:

This historic verdict in the murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin will not
bring George Floyd back, but for the Floyd family and for all Black lives, justice
has prevailed. The small group of people that rendered three guilty verdicts
today further demonstrates that Black Lives Matter. This murder has had a very
deep and personal impact on so many, and while there is still so much work to
be done and the need for much more change, this is a verdict for all of those who
have dedicated themselves to racial justice through peaceful protest

Mayor Byron Brown

State Attorney General Letitia James says quote”While true justice will never be served as long as Black men and women are subjected to such inequality, today, we are one step closer to the fairer system we all deserve.”

Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula released this statement:

