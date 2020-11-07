Local liquor store has historic background

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hodge Liquor has been in business since Dec. 5, 1933 – a day that might sound familiar to some history buffs.

Owner, James Pepe, says his grandfather opened the store the same day prohibition finally came to an end.

“We believe we have the oldest family-owned liquor store in the country post-prohibition,” he said. “When Congress decided to repeal prohibition, it actually happened in April of 193, and the effective date was to be six months from the time they passed the act – December 5 – so that gave the industry time to get up and running, to get goods on the shelves and to get things produced. So my grandfather was looking for something new and he said, well here’s an opportunity.”

Next month marks the store’s 88th anniversary. Through the years the business has expanded, and James is preparing to one day hand the reigns over to his daughter and store manager, Kimberly.

“Right after college, I started working here part-time, just for fun, kind of get an idea of what it is like working here,” Kimberly said. “And I just kind of fell in love with it. Our neighborhood, our customers, it’s what makes it worthwhile.”

The family says they’ve had to adapt over the past 80-plus years, but one thing has remained the same: their love for the Buffalo community.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.