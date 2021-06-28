Local muralist Nicole Cherry uses art as her way of serving her community

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Western New York resident Nicole Cherry was asked by Benderson Development to be their featured artist for June and July, it was in no small measure an honor.

They could’ve chosen anyone to add flair to their more commercialized spaces. However, taking one look at Nicole’s work, you can see why she was selected: she’s passionate.

When it comes to using art to give back to her community, Cherry says, “I like to contribute. I think it always brightens up the mood because people can stop and smell the roses. People can just forget about stuff and just interact with the art.”

