Local restaurants brace for possibility of more restrictions

(WIVB) – Based on new CDC guidelines, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says if hospitalizations continue to rise, indoor dining will be cut to 25-percent capacity.

In Erie County, that impacts restaurants in the yellow zone, where indoor dining is currently down to 50 percent capacity.

Melissa Fleischut, president of the NYS Restaurant Association, says these new measures will be difficult for restaurants already struggling to stay open.

“Without outdoor dining and the limitations on indoor dining, I think you’re going to see a lot of restaurants decide the 25 percent doesn’t make sense for them to stay open,” she said.

Colden Country Inn could be one of those restaurants. Owners Mark and Tracy Newman say despite cutting down capacity, they couldn’t cut down on staff in order to keep up with sanitation.

The Newmans say if it comes down to it, they might resort back to what they were doing when they first opened the restaurant nearly two decades ago – run things without a staff.

“If we go back to that, I feel bad for the employees but we have to sustain a business so they have something to come back to,” Mike Newman said.

“That’s the key,” Tracy added. “Making sure we stay alive in order to be able to support their families again.”