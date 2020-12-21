Local stores slammed with Bills fans searching for AFC gear

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dozens of Buffalo Bills fans were lined-up outside The Bills Store in Orchard Park on Monday, waiting for the store to open so they could get their hands on some Buffalo Bills merchandise.



“It’s Exciting! said Shaonah Townsend, Bills fan. “There’s an atmosphere in the air that just really pumps everybody up. Cars are driving by beeping. It just revitalizes everybody during this time. It’s a lot of fun. “

“There’s a lot of anxiety that I haven’t felt since i was 13 when we had our last run,” said Dan Langan, Bills fan.

Even though management at The Bills Store says they’ll have AFC gear in a few days, that didn’t stop shoppers from fining a few good buys.

“We’re out here to get some gear, but we heard they didn’t have any AFC Championship gear, so we’re just going to go in anyway,” Lorraine Gambino, Bills fan.

Many other sports stores across the region were busy with fans searching for Bills gear

“The phone has been ringing off the hook, for merchandise for hoodies and hats it’s been crazy,” said Laux Sporting Goods store manager Nick Kolbe, who said they’ll have hats on Tuesday and shirts in about a week. “So, it’s kind of hard to keep up with the volume, and keeping things on order. It’s just extremely hard.”

Angelica Morrison is an award-winning reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

LATEST: