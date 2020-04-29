Local tattoo shops have been getting their shops, Covid-19 ready, for when the state allows them to open

(WIVB)–During all this coronavirus downtime, the owners at some local tattoo parlors have been making some changes to their business practices, and they plan to put those new measures in place when they state allows them to open their doors.

Chris Coppola, the owner of 6th Order Tattoo Studio on Genesee Street in Buffalo, says he’s adding on to measures he already has in place to keep customers safe from coronavirus.

“Even before we were put on pause by the governor, we implemented an appointment-only policy, in which we kept the doors locked, and only the person getting tattooed can get into the studio,” said Coppola.

Coppola also plans to ask customers questions about their health history.

“When we reopen, we’re also going to do a phone call ahead of time, to make sure that no one in their family or household has been sick with anything or flu-like symptoms or anything like that,” he said.

The owner of Madd Tattoo, on Amherst Street is doing everything from putting hand sanitizer outside and inside the building, to remodeling the shop.

“We’re taking this very seriously, the whole world is going through extremes, culturally we’re all changing,” said Madden. “We want to change, along with that, so we’re going to make sure that we take every step necessary to make sure everyone is safe in WNY.”

There will be private tattoo stations, masks will be required for everyone coming in and they’re doing construction inside to make it more like a dentist office.

“Inside, we’ve gutted it, completely. We’re making everything touch less, all the sinks in the bathrooms and in the stations will be touch-less by foot.”

