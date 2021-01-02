Local tax expert offers advice on what to do with second stimulus check

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The second round of stimulus checks were sent out on December 29, it’s 600 dollars for those who filed their tax returns separately, 1,200 to married couples, and 600 per child under 17.

People will be receiving their money either by direct deposit, a prepaid card or a check.

EG TAX manager Tim Eliason says they’ve been telling their clients that one of the best things you can do with that extra income is to take a good look at your budget. For essential workers who have remained employed, perhaps that money could be saved or spent back into the community.

For those who have been struggling with employment, he mentions this is a good chance to knock off any debt.

“Take a look at where your debt is, pay it down, maybe make an early car payment, whatever it may be. So anything you can do to pay down debt just as a precautionary would not be a bad thing to do with it.”

Amherst resident Krystin Hoppel received her stimulus funds directly in her bank account Friday.

She tells us she’ll be putting her 600 dollars in an I-R-A, just like she did with the previous 1,200 she got in the spring.

As people wait for their stimulus money, the Better Business Bureau is reminding people that there are scams out there.

If you receive a text or email asking you to confirm bank information, the IRS already has that info and to ignore those requests.