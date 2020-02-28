Local towing company benefits from Nightmare Alley film crews: ‘I didn’t believe it at first’

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the final full day of filming for Nightmare Alley in Buffalo and many local businesses have benefited from the Hollywood movie crews. One of those businesses is a towing company in Hamburg.

Earlier this week, when a New York City phone number called the president of Schultz Auto and Truck Repair, he wasn’t sure he believed what he was hearing on the other end of the phone. Michael Schultz was getting asked to tow some vintage cars to Niagara Square for a movie shoot.

“I didn’t believe it at first, because it just seemed odd,” Schultz said.

Nightmare Alley is set in the late 1930’s, early 1940’s, and producers needed 40-45 vintage cars for the movie shoot. Schultz ended up towing nine cars from all over WNY, including Franklinville. He said Hollywood movie crews found him on Google, but they were a little more creative when finding the local vintage car owners.

“I asked the one gentleman how they found him, and he said, ‘they called my insurance company,'” he said. “And then I overheard a couple of them talking saying, ‘Yeah, they called Hagerty (Insurance) and just asked if they had these type of cars in that area.”

None of the cars that Shultz towed have snow tires, and some don’t even have windshield wipers. A couple car owners had some concerns about the snow effecting their precious vehicles.

“My driver Frank said that he talked to one of the drivers, and he said that he actually talked to the city about not salting the roads because obviously salt is a huge concern for cars that haven’t seen it in 70 years.”

Shultz started picking up the cars on Monday morning, and got them all to Niagara Square by Monday night. It’s still up in the air when he’ll be asked to take them all back to their owners.

He said the entire experience has been flattering, and amazing for his small business.

“It’s really flattering that we were picked and we’re kind of the go-to towing business for Hollywood it seems,” he said. “The gentleman that I’ve been dealing with has been fantastic to work with and it seems as though he was happy with what we did. And I hope all the other businesses around here continue to get that type of business now that they’re the go-to.”

Many of the cars came from local car enthusiasts, but some came from the Pierce Arrow Museum, and some came from New York City.