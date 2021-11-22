Local WWII veteran dies at 107 years old

(WIVB) – We are celebrating the life of a decorated member of the Western New York Community.

World War II veteran Sydney Cole passed away this weekend at the age of 107.

Cole left high school early to serve as a captain and pilot in the army during the war.

He survived being shot down during the Battle of the Bulge and being taken as a prisoner of war.

The VA says his grit and positive attitude saved the lives of many POWs who had almost given up.

After the war, Cole came home to Buffalo. He spent decades running a number of successful businesses.

Recently, Cole was awarded an honorary high school diploma by his alma mater, and was inducted into the State Senate veterans hall of fame.

Coming up Wednesday at 6 p.m. Luke Moretti will have much more on Cole’s incredible legacy.