Lockport High School, Lockport High School West shifting to remote learning for the day due to social media threats

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lockport High School and Lockport High School West are switching to remote learning today (Thursday) “out of an abundance of caution” due to threats made on social media Wednesday night.

In a message on the district website, school officials say that police and the FBI are working with the district to interview students and investigate the posts.

All afterschool and athletic events for Lockport High School are canceled for Thursday.

All other schools in the district will operate on a normal schedule.