Lockport Police plea for public’s help with information on shooting of Medina woman

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lockport Police and the Niagara County D.A. are calling on the community to help find answers about the shooting of six people including Cheyenne Farewell, the Medina woman who was killed at a Halloween party in Lockport Saturday.

A joint effort between the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analyst Center has set up a dedicated email asking anyone with photographs, video footage, or social media to please send it to nicacnf@gmail.com.

“We know that many young people attended the party and may be concerned about their

parents finding out or are being discouraged from getting involved. We need your courage

to come forward with anything you may know. This is a tragedy beyond words. Cheyenne

was an innocent victim and deserves justice, her family, her friends, her community deserve

justice,” said Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek.

Anyone with information is also asked to call the Lockport Police tip line at (716) 439-6707.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

